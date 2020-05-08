EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082,607 shares during the period. Univar accounts for about 2.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 9.13% of Univar worth $165,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Univar by 1,296.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

UNVR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,928. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Also, Director Richard P. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Insiders have bought a total of 282,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

