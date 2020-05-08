EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,517,090 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,128,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517,090 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 1.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Restaurant Brands International worth $126,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $156,659,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165,219 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,390,000 after buying an additional 803,078 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $26,461,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at $712,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

