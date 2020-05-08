EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 26,937 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,634,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the quarter. Echostar accounts for about 2.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Echostar worth $180,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Echostar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Echostar by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Echostar by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Echostar from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

SATS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.44. 767,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.70. Echostar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

