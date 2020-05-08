EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 849,562 Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,618,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,562 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals accounts for about 0.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSM. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,475,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 673,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 436.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 210,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 573,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. 431,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,922. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 42.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.