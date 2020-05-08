EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,205,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,490,863 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 3.65% of Realogy worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

In other news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp purchased 20,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Silva purchased 11,570 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realogy stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. 8,258,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Realogy Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $456.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

