EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1,766.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,314 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 259,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 40.0% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 285,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 37.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. 7,454,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,978. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

