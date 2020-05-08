EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372,322 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for 6.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 10.67% of Berry Global Group worth $476,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,719,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,614,000 after acquiring an additional 821,623 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,995,000 after acquiring an additional 228,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,252 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,257,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after acquiring an additional 479,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

