EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,709,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037,598 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for about 1.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Aramark worth $94,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,160,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,116,000 after purchasing an additional 988,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 84.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,701,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 780,057 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 3,285,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $119,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

