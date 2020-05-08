EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,275,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,873,000. AMETEK comprises approximately 3.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 1.43% of AMETEK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company cut AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

NYSE AME traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,993. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.