EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Purchases 231,513 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 207.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 231,513 shares during the quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,110,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.24.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 13,929,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,682,220. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

