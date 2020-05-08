EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Purchases 398,760 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,538,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 398,760 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for 7.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 18.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $504,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,732,000 after buying an additional 317,089 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,467,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,142,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of AMG traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 306,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,283. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.00%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik purchased 1,350 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne purchased 5,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.87 per share, with a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,234 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.