EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,115,880 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,115,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,989,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 3.1% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $130.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,148. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $126.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 97,475 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.15 per share, with a total value of $12,393,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,445,674 shares of company stock worth $161,562,545 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

