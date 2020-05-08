EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,669 shares during the period. PriceSmart makes up approximately 3.0% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 13.30% of PriceSmart worth $213,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,199,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,887,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,593,500 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.12. 253,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,882. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.01.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.