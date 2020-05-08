EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 7,789,163 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,439,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,789,163 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up about 4.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $295,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 509,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MFC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 4,986,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.