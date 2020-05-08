EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Trims Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 684,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355,495 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 0.4% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $29,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

