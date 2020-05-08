Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Receives $243.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.95.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,603,664 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $821,638,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17,004.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,524,000 after buying an additional 1,346,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after buying an additional 682,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,519,597,000 after buying an additional 458,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after buying an additional 443,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $4.33 on Monday, hitting $218.04. 1,502,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,296. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.