eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Sells $546,250.00 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Michael Goldberg sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.04. The stock had a trading volume of 554,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.02. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of eHealth by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.45.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

