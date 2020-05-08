eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading Up 6.3%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.88 and last traded at $116.04, approximately 554,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 913,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.45.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in eHealth by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

