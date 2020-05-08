Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

ELUXY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.17. Electrolux has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

ELUXY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrolux from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

