Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.75 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.64% from the stock’s current price.

ELVT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

ELVT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 696,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,474. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.38.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $39,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $55,559.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 997,175 shares of company stock worth $2,265,501. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 52.3% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 555,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 190,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

