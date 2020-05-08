Ellaism Market Capitalization Achieves $17,392.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $17,392.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.64 or 0.02150898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00072755 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

