Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ELOX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,173. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

