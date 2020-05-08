Elysian Market Cap Reaches $69,285.54 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, BitForex and CoinExchange. Elysian has a market cap of $69,285.54 and approximately $979,211.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.31 or 0.02140885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172844 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

