Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 27th

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Enable Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enable Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 173.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.5%.

NYSE:ENBL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,087. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.62.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.92 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 13.38%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

