Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.38.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$44.65. 11,957,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7200003 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.