Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

