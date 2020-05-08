Encompass Health Corp (EHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.85. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

