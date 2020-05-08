ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) shot up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74, 227,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 155,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

NDRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.91). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,755 shares during the quarter. ENDRA Life Sciences comprises about 0.6% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned 6.37% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.