Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

