Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after buying an additional 3,167,678 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after buying an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after buying an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after buying an additional 1,445,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 38,656,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,341,059. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

