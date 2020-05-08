Engie’s (ENGIY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENGIY. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 464,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

