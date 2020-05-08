Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $57.29. 403,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock worth $99,893,779. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

