Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Trading Up 6.7% After Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was up 6.7% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 183,098 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 227,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%.

In other news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communication in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communication in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.