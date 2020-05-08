Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $939.5-945.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.94 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.92-2.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Compass Point cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.64. 335,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,469.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.