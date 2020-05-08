Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $68.99 and last traded at $66.90, 597,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 441,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.

The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29.

About Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

