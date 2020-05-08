Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

EFX stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.31. 661,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.18. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.84.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

