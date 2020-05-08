Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $745.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $675.00 to $745.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.33.

Equinix stock traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $675.34. 644,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,824. Equinix has a twelve month low of $471.65 and a twelve month high of $715.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 112.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total transaction of $697,904.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $40,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

