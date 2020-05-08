Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $680.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.33.
Shares of EQIX stock traded down $8.85 on Thursday, hitting $675.34. The stock had a trading volume of 644,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $636.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a 1 year low of $471.65 and a 1 year high of $715.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43.
In other news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total value of $697,904.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,972,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.