Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.46, 4,031,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,327,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.
In other Equitable news, Director Ramon De Oliveira acquired 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Also, CEO Mark Pearson acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 365.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 354,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 546,887 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Equitable by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Equitable by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
