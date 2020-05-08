Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.46, 4,031,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,327,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Get Equitable alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, Director Ramon De Oliveira acquired 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Also, CEO Mark Pearson acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 365.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 354,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 546,887 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Equitable by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Equitable by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.