Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,138,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,099. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $174,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,644 shares of company stock worth $3,546,560 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

