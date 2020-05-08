Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESPR. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of ESPR traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,789. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,698,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

