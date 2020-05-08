Ether Zero (ETZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $41,531.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $41,531.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and EXX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $213.32 or 0.02144347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00072201 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 211,504,663 coins and its circulating supply is 169,475,250 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

