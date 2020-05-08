Ethereum Gold Project Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $87,775.21 and $12.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.25 or 0.03455098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00054441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00031982 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001606 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010070 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,832,448,281 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

