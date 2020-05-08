Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.59. 6,816,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,952 shares of company stock valued at $19,536,129. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Etsy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,900,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Etsy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 1,696.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

