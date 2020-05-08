Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.59. 6,816,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,952 shares of company stock valued at $19,536,129 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after buying an additional 2,067,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

