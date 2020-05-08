Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $82.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lifted by Nomura from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of ETSY traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,816,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $78.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $346,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,952 shares of company stock valued at $19,536,129 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

