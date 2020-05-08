Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Cim LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.78.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 428,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.21. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

