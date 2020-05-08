Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Evolution Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 173.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 207,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,986. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPM shares. Roth Capital downgraded Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

