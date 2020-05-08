EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.85. 2,113,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.88.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 19,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

