EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $92.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of EXAS traded up $4.95 on Thursday, reaching $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

